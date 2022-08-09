VSP investigating Shenandoah County crash involving tractor trailers

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At 1:44 p.m., Tuesday, August 9, Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving two-tractors trailers along Interstate 81 at the 296 mile-marker in Shenandoah County.

The north left shoulder and left lane are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 7.5 miles.

Traffic backups on I-81 South are approximately 1 mile.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.