WATCH: Duke football player shocks team with singing voice

Offensive lineman Chance Lytle serenaded his teammates at training camp. (Source: DUKE FOOTBALL, TIKTOK, CNN, Duke Football/TikTok)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (CNN) – A Duke University football player serenaded his teammates with a voice some may not expect out of a 6 feet 7 inches tall, 329-pound offensive lineman.

His teammates quietly watched and filmed Chance Lytle as he sang at training camp.

When he was done, everyone cheered and jumped up and down as if they won a game or scored a touchdown.

Lytle transferred from the University of Colorado where he graduated with a dual degree in Music and Voice Performance and Psychology.

The video on TikTok already has more than 50,000 likes.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Perseids Meteor Shower can produce 100 meteors per hour at its peak!
Most popular meteor shower peaks this week
The view from Air-3 of just a small pocket of vendors on Route 11 from the previous year.
Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl
Smith is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Waynesboro PD makes arrest in connection to shooting
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Some JMU students and their parents have expressed concern over the conditions at The Hills at...
Former residents of The Hills apartments share mold horror stories

Latest News

A series of explosions rock an area that is part of a Russian air base in Crimea.
RAW: Explosions rock area of Russian air base in Crimea
Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016. Williams said she does not...
Serena Williams says ‘countdown has begun’ on tennis career
FILE - A sales associate talks with a prospective buyer of a Cooper SE electric vehicle on the...
Most electric vehicles won’t qualify for full federal tax credit
K-9 Blue with the Niceville Police Department died in a car accident Sunday evening.
K-9 officer dies in car crash, Florida police confirm