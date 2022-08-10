20-Yard Dash: Wilson Memorial

Wilson Memorial is settling in under third-year head coach Drew Bugden.
By TJ Eck
Aug. 10, 2022
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Wilson Memorial is settling in under third-year head coach Drew Bugden.

The Green Hornets are looking to build on their first normal offseason since Bugden took over. He was hired in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and led Wilson Memorial through two seasons in one calendar year in 2021. The 2020 VHSL season was postponed until the 2021 spring due to the pandemic.

“My first year we couldn’t go in the weight room,” said Bugden. “My second year we had three months from the spring to the next season to lift. Now we’ve gotten stronger so I am very excited to see it play out on the field.”

The Green Hornets are coming off a solid 2021 fall campaign that resulted in a 5-5 regular season record and an appearance in the Region 3C Playoffs.

“It’s Coach Bugden’s third year,” said Wilson Memorial junior tight end/defensive end Jase Davis. “We are settling into a groove with him. We got an adjusted coaching staff, a new offensive coordinator. I am excited to see what that brings.”

Wilson Memorial - 2022 Schedule

9/2 - at Monticello

9/9 - vs. Rockbridge County

9/16 - at Waynesboro*

9/23 - vs. Spotswood

9/30 - vs. Western Albemarle

10/7 - vs. Fort Defiance*

10/14 - at Riverheads*

10/21 - at Stuarts Draft*

10/28 - at Buffalo Gap*

11/4 - vs. Staunton*

*Shenandoah District Opponent

