Bridgewater Town Council approves pharmacy and townhome projects

Bridgewater Town Council approves pharmacy, townhomes
Bridgewater Town Council approves pharmacy, townhomes(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater’s Town Council had the chance to hear from residents Tuesday night.

The council held two public hearings before beginning its regularly scheduled meeting. The public hearings were for the sale of land that would turn a portion of the former Sergio’s pizza property into a Rite Aid.

The town said this purchase was twofold as they will build the Mount Washington connector road as part of this project.

Town Council then heard from residents about a proposed special use permit for 139 townhomes.

Along with the townhomes, the proposal would extend Turner Ashby Drive to help with increased traffic concerns in that area.

Many residents voiced their concerns about the traffic safety and school density these dwellings could present in the area.

After the public hearing, the Bridgewater Planning Commission was dismissed to begin writing its recommendation for the townhomes to the council.

Ultimately, Bridgewater Town Council approved the sale of land at 425 North Main Street for a pharmacy.

The Planning Commission recommended approval of the 139 townhomes and the town council passed the motion.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The view from Air-3 of just a small pocket of vendors on Route 11 from the previous year.
Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl
Smith is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Waynesboro PD makes arrest in connection to shooting
The Perseids Meteor Shower can produce 100 meteors per hour at its peak!
Most popular meteor shower peaks this week
Some JMU students and their parents have expressed concern over the conditions at The Hills at...
Former residents of The Hills apartments share mold horror stories
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

20-Yard Dash: Staunton
20-Yard Dash: Staunton
Evening Forecast 8-9-22
Evening Forecast 8-9-22
Bridgewater Town Council passes pharmacy and townhome projects
Bridgewater Town Council passes pharmacy and townhome projects
Carbon dioxide shortages could impact local breweries
Carbon dioxide shortages could impact local breweries