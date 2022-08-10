Bridgewater Town Council approves pharmacy and townhome projects

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater’s Town Council had the chance to hear from residents Tuesday night.

The council held two public hearings before beginning its regularly scheduled meeting. The public hearings were for the sale of land that would turn a portion of the former Sergio’s pizza property into a Rite Aid.

The town said this purchase was twofold as they will build the Mount Washington connector road as part of this project.

Town Council then heard from residents about a proposed special use permit for 139 townhomes.

Along with the townhomes, the proposal would extend Turner Ashby Drive to help with increased traffic concerns in that area.

Many residents voiced their concerns about the traffic safety and school density these dwellings could present in the area.

After the public hearing, the Bridgewater Planning Commission was dismissed to begin writing its recommendation for the townhomes to the council.

Ultimately, Bridgewater Town Council approved the sale of land at 425 North Main Street for a pharmacy.

The Planning Commission recommended approval of the 139 townhomes and the town council passed the motion.

