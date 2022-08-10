Carbon dioxide shortages could impact local breweries

Losing that CO2 or even using a different brand could sacrifice the flavors breweries are known for.
Losing that CO2 or even using a different brand could sacrifice the flavors breweries are known for.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A carbon dioxide shortage is impacting local breweries in Virginia and across the country.

CO2 is used in many parts of the brewing process.

“There aren’t actually a lot of parts of the brewing process that doesn’t use CO2,” Jeffrey Moon, owner of Restless Moons Brewery said.

Although Restless Moons Brewery hasn’t faced a shortage yet, Moon knows the impact it could have if they do.

“If we’re up against a shortage that’s gonna be a major problem,” Moon said. “We use it to carbonate the beer so that’s what gives beer its bubbles. That’s what people are used to for drinking their beer. It’s how we move the beer from the tank into the kegs and we use it to serve the beer too so if we run out of CO2 there’s not a lot we can do without it.”

Restless Moons may be facing the trickle-down effect of the shortage soon.

“I got a letter this morning that our CO2 supplier was switching to a different grade of CO2 which now I need to do more research to see if that’s going to impact the quality of our beer or anything like that and eventually if that is not a good solution we are probably going to see price increases that could affect our prices,” Moon said.

Losing that CO2 or even using a different brand could sacrifice the flavors breweries are known for.

“You sort of need that carbonation there for the flavor profile on the pallet,” Moon said. “Having a flat beer tastes different than a carbonated beer, so there are some workarounds that we can do but ultimately it won’t be the same without it.”

Moon said the smaller breweries don’t use as much CO2 as larger producers that distribute regionally and statewide.

“Looking at the larger guys, you know they might have huge contracts for CO2 and you know suppliers can’t find that right now,” Moon said.

