Crimora man faces jury on first-degree murder charge

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Crimora is on trial for the alleged murder of his wife.

Dwayne Lee White is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Kelin Pacheco-White was shot 12 times early July 19, 2021, at 256 Morton Road in Crimora, which is the home they shared. In court Wednesday, investigators said the firearm used was never recovered.

Ring camera footage, also shown in court, showed Pacheco entering the backdoor of the home at 9:47 p.m. on July 18. Hours later, White entered at 12:30 a.m. and left at 12:38 a.m.

Aside from physical evidence, the commonwealth also discussed White’s prior convictions, like assault and battery and strangulation, dating back over a decade.

In those charges, witnesses said Kelin Pacheco White was the victim.

One witness called to the stand, Isaac Davis, pleaded the fifth. Davis had previously been arrested in connection with Pacheo’s death. A recorded statement was played as part of the trial.

Dwayne White testified Wednesday afternoon, explaining events that led up to his wife’s death. He said there had been an argument, and things had been tense between the two for a few weeks.

Pacheco was pronounced dead just after 7 a.m. on July 19, after White turned himself into Staunton Police.

White’s attorney argued the charge of first-degree murder is too harsh because there was no premeditation. However, the commonwealth said there was, citing one testimony of a witness who recalled tense and at times threatening words exchanged between the two.

Texts, which the commonwealth characterized as threatening, were presented in court.

The jury trial began Tuesday, August 9, and it’s set to wrap up Thursday, August 11. WHSV News will keep you updated on-air and online.

