Crimora man faces jury on first-degree murder charge

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Crimora is on trial for the alleged murder of his wife.

Dwayne Lee White is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Kelin Pacheco-White was shot 12 times early July 19, 2021, at 256 Morton Road in Crimora, which is the home they shared. In court Wednesday, investigators said the firearm used was never recovered.

Ring camera footage, also shown in court, showed Pacheco entering the backdoor of the home at 9:47 p.m. on July 18. Hours later, White entered at 12:30 a.m. and left at 12:38 a.m.

Aside from physical evidence, the commonwealth also discussed White’s prior convictions, like assault and battery and strangulation, dating back over a decade.

In those charges, witnesses said Kelin Pacheco White was the victim.

One witness called to the stand, Isaac Davis, pleaded the fifth. Davis had previously been arrested in connection with Pacheo’s death. A recorded statement was played as part of the trial.

Dwayne White testified Wednesday afternoon, explaining events that led up to his wife’s death. He said there had been an argument, and things had been tense between the two for a few weeks.

Pacheco was pronounced dead just after 7 a.m. on July 19, after White turned himself into Staunton Police.

White’s attorney argued the charge of first-degree murder is too harsh because there was no premeditation. However, the commonwealth said there was, citing one testimony of a witness who recalled tense and at times threatening words exchanged between the two.

Texts, which the commonwealth characterized as threatening, were presented in court.

The jury trial began Tuesday, August 9, and it’s set to wrap up Thursday, August 11. WHSV News will keep you updated on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The view from Air-3 of just a small pocket of vendors on Route 11 from the previous year.
Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl
Smith is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Waynesboro PD makes arrest in connection to shooting
The county informed parents on Monday night that it will not be holding its after-school...
Rockingham County axes after school childcare program due to understaffing
At 1:44 p.m., Tuesday, August 9, Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving...
VSP investigating Shenandoah County crash involving tractor trailers, scene clear
Some JMU students and their parents have expressed concern over the conditions at The Hills at...
Former residents of The Hills apartments share mold horror stories

Latest News

Harrisonburg City Councilman Chris Jones takes one of the city's new electric vehicles for a...
Harrisonburg unveils city’s first two electric vehicles
JMU launches program to build teaching pipelines for Virginia school divisions
JMU launches program to build teaching pipelines for Virginia school divisions
Evening Forecast 8-10-22
Evening Forecast 8-10-22
James Madison University is launching a new program this year to help more people get into...
JMU launches program to build teaching pipelines for Virginia school divisions
Harrisonburg unveils city’s first two electric vehicles
Harrisonburg unveils city’s first two electric vehicles