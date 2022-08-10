Harrisonburg unveils city’s first two electric vehicles

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg unveiled two new electric vehicles that will be added to its fleet on Wednesday. The two Chevy Bolt SUVs are the city’s first electric vehicles but more will be coming.

The city is already set to receive two electric school buses through a state grant and has purchased five hybrid police interceptors. It also plans to add several electric trucks and smaller SUVs to replace gas-powered city vehicles down the road.

“Electric vehicles represent for us a step in the right direction toward reducing our greenhouse gas emissions in our fleet vehicles as well as part of our larger environmental action plan to holistically look at our impacts on the environment,” said Keith Thomas, Harrisonburg’s Sustainability and Environmental Manager.

The city plans to continue to add more electric vehicles to its fleet when possible, but the process will be slow.

“The goal is eventually to replace as many vehicles as we can as they come up with an equivalent electric vehicle. Some of the vehicles we have, we have to wait for the technology to catch up with our larger vehicles like snow plows,” said Thomas.

As the city continues to look to reduce emissions and add electric vehicles, it will also have to add more charging infrastructure.

“The chargers here at City Hall have dual ports so two vehicles can charge on one of the chargers, we have two of them here for the fleet. The goal will be to add more of those chargers at our other city facilities for the fleet vehicles as we get them,” said Thomas.

Each of the two new vehicles cost $34,828. The city began looking to acquire them in the spring of 2021 but ongoing supply chain issues drew out the process.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.