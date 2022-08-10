HPD cancels Cookout with a Cop event due to weather

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department has announced the Cookout with a Cop event for Wednesday evening at Ralph Sampson Park has been canceled due to the impending chance of storms and bad weather.

HPD wants to make sure it is a safe and fun event for all. Strong winds, rain and bounce houses aren’t a great combination. Grilling doesn’t go well, either.

Stay tuned as the department is already working on a “rain date” for a future event.

The department is working to reschedule this event.
The department is working to reschedule this event.(Harrisonburg Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The view from Air-3 of just a small pocket of vendors on Route 11 from the previous year.
Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl
Smith is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Waynesboro PD makes arrest in connection to shooting
The county informed parents on Monday night that it will not be holding its after-school...
Rockingham County axes after school childcare program due to understaffing
At 1:44 p.m., Tuesday, August 9, Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving...
VSP investigating Shenandoah County crash involving tractor trailers, scene clear
Some JMU students and their parents have expressed concern over the conditions at The Hills at...
Former residents of The Hills apartments share mold horror stories

Latest News

Steam Hollow Trading Post in Elkton
New Elkton business fueled by Valley man’s passion for collecting
Birthdays and Anniversaries for Aug 10, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for Aug 10, 2022
Morning Weather Forecast Aug 10
Morning Weather Forecast Aug 10
Bridgewater Town Council approves pharmacy, townhomes
Bridgewater Town Council approves pharmacy and townhome projects