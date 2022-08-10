HPD cancels Cookout with a Cop event due to weather

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department has announced the Cookout with a Cop event for Wednesday evening at Ralph Sampson Park has been canceled due to the impending chance of storms and bad weather.

HPD wants to make sure it is a safe and fun event for all. Strong winds, rain and bounce houses aren’t a great combination. Grilling doesn’t go well, either.

Stay tuned as the department is already working on a “rain date” for a future event.

The department is working to reschedule this event. (Harrisonburg Police Department)

