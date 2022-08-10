New Elkton business fueled by Valley man’s passion for collecting

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Michael Melnyk says he has long had a passion for collecting vintage items, and last month he and his sister turned that passion into a downtown Elkton storefront.

Steam Hollow Trading Post is located at 306 W Spotswood Trail, home to a former antique store. Melnyk said he and his sister Michele quickly decided to open up shop.

“We thought about opening a shop before and we saw this space available, it was not pre-planned or anything like that,” Michael Melnyk explained.

Some of the items in the store include kitchenware, décor, and even furniture, which Melnyk says comes from flea markets, yard sales, or is bought from people in the community.

“People can expect just about anything, we don’t specialize in certain items, we have a little bit of everything,” Melnyk said.

Another facet of the business is Michele’s “flipping” of furniture, in which she takes old or damaged dressers and other items, and repaints or repurposes them for their new owners.

“There’s a lot of stuff in the store that we’ve made or refinished ourselves, and there is some local-made stuff that people have brought in,” Melnyk said.

