New traffic pattern for Route 704/688 intersection in Rockingham County

Aerial view of Boyers Road
Aerial view of Boyers Road(whsv)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The intersection of Route 704 (Boyers Road) and Route 688 (Taylor Spring Lane) in Rockingham County will be converted to an all-way stop beginning the week of August 15-19.

Route 704 northbound and southbound drivers currently have the right of way, and Route 688 eastbound and westbound drivers have a stop sign. After the conversion, stop signs will be in place for all motorists approaching the intersection.

The Virginia Department of Transportation advises caution when approaching the intersection as drivers become accustomed to the new traffic pattern. On the Route 704 approaches to the intersection, permanent “stop ahead” signs and rumble strips will be installed.

Digital message signs and traditional post-mounted signs warn Route 704 and Route 688 motorists of “New Traffic Pattern Ahead.” These signs will remain in place on a temporary basis after the all-way stop is in effect.

The VDOT Staunton District Traffic Engineering division analyzed the Route 704/688 intersection and recommended the all-way stop due to limited sight distance.

All work is weather permitting.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information are available by dialing 511 or clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The view from Air-3 of just a small pocket of vendors on Route 11 from the previous year.
Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl
Smith is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Waynesboro PD makes arrest in connection to shooting
The county informed parents on Monday night that it will not be holding its after-school...
Rockingham County axes after school childcare program due to understaffing
At 1:44 p.m., Tuesday, August 9, Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving...
VSP investigating Shenandoah County crash involving tractor trailers, scene clear
Some JMU students and their parents have expressed concern over the conditions at The Hills at...
Former residents of The Hills apartments share mold horror stories

Latest News

On I-81 at mile marker 225.6 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor...
Tractor trailer crash causing interstate delays in Augusta County
Statue of Robert E. Lee on display in Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
Renaming Army bases that honor Confederates would cost $21M
Delta-8
UVA Health doctor concerned about ‘fivefold’ increase in Delta-8 THC-related calls
The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with monkeypox cases in the...
Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia