Police: Son arrested after father stabbed, killed at apartment

Las Vegas police arrested Jacob Racilis after they say he stabbed and killed his father.
Las Vegas police arrested Jacob Racilis after they say he stabbed and killed his father.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By KVVU Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A man is in custody after police in Las Vegas said he stabbed his father to death early Tuesday morning.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred at an apartment complex around 4 a.m.

LVMPD Lt. David Valenta said a 54-year-old Hispanic man was found dead in an apartment.

Valenta said the victim’s son was detained in connection with the stabbing. LVMPD identified the suspect as 21-year-old Jacob Racilis. Police said Racilis checked himself into a hospital to be treated for lacerations to his hand and reported the incident to staff himself.

LVMPD said Racilis was arrested and charged with murder. Police didn’t provide information on what led to the stabbing, KVVU reported.

LVMPD said the victim would be identified once his family has been notified.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The view from Air-3 of just a small pocket of vendors on Route 11 from the previous year.
Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl
Smith is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Waynesboro PD makes arrest in connection to shooting
The county informed parents on Monday night that it will not be holding its after-school...
Rockingham County axes after school childcare program due to understaffing
At 1:44 p.m., Tuesday, August 9, Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving...
VSP investigating Shenandoah County crash involving tractor trailers, scene clear
Some JMU students and their parents have expressed concern over the conditions at The Hills at...
Former residents of The Hills apartments share mold horror stories

Latest News

Dwayne Lee White is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a...
Crimora man faces jury on first-degree murder charge
FILE - Former national security adviser John Bolton gestures while speaking at the Center for...
Iranian operative charged in plot to murder John Bolton
FILE - Supporters of President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday,...
‘Self-professed’ white supremacist gets jail for Jan. 6 riot
Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New...
Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in NY investigation