Renaming Army bases that honor Confederates would cost $21M

Statue of Robert E. Lee on display in Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
Statue of Robert E. Lee on display in Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.(WHSV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — An independent commission says renaming nine U.S. Army posts that commemorate Confederate officers would cost $21 million.

The name changes would lead to the rebranding of everything from welcome marquees and road signs to water towers and hospital doors.

The Naming Commission released its final report to Congress on recommending the new Army base names Monday. It included a list of assets tied to the Confederacy at each base.

They range from the decals on 300 recycling bins at Fort Bragg in North Carolina to the sign for a softball field at Fort Hood in Texas.

The report is the latest step in a broader effort by the military to confront racial injustice following the police killing of George Floyd.

