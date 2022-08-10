Storms can bring heavy rain Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and warm with temperatures in the 70s. Areas of patchy fog early. Clouds begin to build in by late morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will then begin to fire up across the area by the time we hit noon as a cold front approaches the area. Plenty of clouds for the afternoon with scattered showers and storms. Storms can contain heavy rain and could be slow moving, making localized flooding possible. We may also see an isolated strong to severe storm, although that threat will mainly stay east of the Blue Ridge. Warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures falling into the 70s with rain.

Plenty of clouds for the evening as waves of scattered showers and storms continue. A warm evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. Keeping the clouds around overnight with scattered showers and storms. Warm and humid with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of clouds in the morning with an isolated shower as the cold front crosses. Warm and humid to start the day with temperatures rising into the 70s. Clouds and humidity will decrease as the afternoon progresses. A second cold front will approach our area, which could help fire up an isolated shower or storm for the afternoon. Very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Feeling more comfortable throughout the day.

Skies clear by the evening and warm with temperatures falling into the 70s. Some clouds will move back into the area later in the evening into the overnight as the second cold front passes. Mild and comfortable overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and mild with temperatures in the 60s. Warm and pleasant with lots of sunshine throughout the day. A beautiful day! Highs in the mid to upper 70s. A beautiful and comfortable evening with clear skies and temperatures in the 70s. Staying clear overnight and feeling very comfortable and pleasant. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s!

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Lots of sunshine throughout the day and very pleasant. Another beautiful day! Warm and comfortable with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Clear skies for the evening and warm with temperatures falling into the 70s. Adding some clouds for the overnight. Very pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Some clouds for the afternoon and very pleasant with low humidity. Another pleasant day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Evening temperatures falling down into the 70s with overnight lows in the upper 50s to around 60.

MONDAY: Some clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Very warm in the afternoon and pleasant with low humidity. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Watching a system that could bring a few showers and storms for the afternoon. Evening temperatures falling into the 70s with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and mild with temperatures in the 60s. Keeping the clouds around for the afternoon and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A warm evening with temperatures in the 70s and mild overnight with lows around 60.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.