Tractor trailer crash causing interstate delays in Augusta County

On I-81 at mile marker 225.6 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.(Source: VDOT)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On I-81 at mile marker 225.6 in Augusta County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.

The south left shoulder, left lane, and right lane are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 6.0 miles.

Traffic is getting by using the right shoulder and the acceleration lane.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.

