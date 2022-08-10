UVA Health doctor concerned about ‘fivefold’ increase in Delta-8 THC-related calls

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - UVA Health’s Blue Ridge Poison Center’s Medical Director says staff ‘rarely’ received calls about people suffering from adverse side effects of Delta-8 THC products.

Over the last year, there has been a fivefold increase in these calls, with 112 reported between June of 2021 and July of 2022, compared to that of only 20 the year before.

“A number of these cases came in they had heart rates up to 160 which is exceedingly fast. It required medications to help slow that down and decrease their anxiety,” Dr. Holstege explained.

37 of those calls were cases that involved children under the age of 18 ingesting edible forms of Delta-8 THC, which is extracted from hemp or marijuana or can be synthetically created.

Because of the lack of regulation and not knowing the exact ingredients of these products, Dr. Holstege says the risks of taking some of these products is alarming.

“It gets really problematic in my standpoint when young children, have a developing brain, and developing nervous system. The impacts of these substances long-term we do not know, both acute and chronic use,” Dr. Holstege said.

Last month, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced that anyone who sells or manufactures synthetic cannabinoids as a food or beverage is in violation of the state’s Food and Drink Law.

