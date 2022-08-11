Augusta County Sheriff’s Office receives SRO grant

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On June 17, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced more than $37.5M in Criminal Justice Grant Funding, including funding for 86 SRO positions and 15 SSO positions for FY23 in school divisions throughout the Commonwealth.

In July of 2022, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office submitted a proposal and grant application to the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services for this FY23 SRO/SSO Incentive Grant Program.

This funding was made available for new SRO or SSO positions on a 4-year grant cycle, with this grant covering the first year of personnel costs for new positions, with follow-on continuing grant opportunities for funding positions over 4 years.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce that our agency has been awarded a grant for the Augusta County SRO Program. This grant award totals $778,583.00. These DCJS grant funds will be utilized to hire, train and deploy 12 new School Resource Officer positions for Augusta County Public Schools.

“This grant funding will greatly assist our agency in fulfilling our goal of having a School Resource Officer assigned to all Augusta County Public Schools,” said Sheriff Donald L. Smith.

“We are grateful for the state funding that has helped ease the burden on local government and taxpayers for this important school safety initiative,” said County Administrator Timothy K. Fitzgerald.

