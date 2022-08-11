Blue Ridge Florist & Gift Shop celebrates 50th year under new ownership

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After 50 years, one Valley resident has passed on her passion for flowers and business to another as Blue Ridge Florist & Gift Shop reopened earlier this month.

Blue Ridge Florist was opened by Shelby Sellars, who closed the shop on Main Street at the end of May.

It just so happened that the owner of Mount Jackson floral shop ‘Vase and Vine’, Jennifer Phillips, saw the opportunity to take over the location and open her second store.

Through Sellars and Phillips’ collaboration, Jennifer and her husband Dale bought the shop on July 1 and quickly began remodeling while continuing to provide pickups and deliveries.

They have begun to incorporate new facets of the business, like a total revamp of social media.

“We have pulled in things into the gift shop that is made by local artisans like wood lathe bowls or pencil drawings by Bruce Dellinger who is a paraplegic who lives down in the Timberville area. So that one thing that we’re adding to the store is local artisan crafts,” Phillips said.

Jennifer and Dale both work full-time jobs in Mt. Jackson on top owning of the two flower shops, but say they have a passion for serving members of the community.

