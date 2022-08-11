Crews respond to Stanley garage fire, total loss

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Stanley Fire Chief Terry A. Pettit reported that the Stanley Fire Department responded to a structure fire involving a garage Wednesday afternoon at 3:50 p.m.

The garage, owned by Ricky and Cam Lucas, was located at 406 Hawksbill Park Road, about three miles East of Stanley.

Chief Pettit said that fire was coming from the entire roof area of the garage when firefighters arrived, and the probable cause was lightning. Pettit said that a storm has just passed through the area that had quite a lot of lighting with it.

Pettit added that the garage is a total loss and the Lucas’s son, Ricky Lucas Jr., had several vehicles stored in the garage that were destroyed.

Those vehicles included a 2018 Chev. Silverado Pickup Truck, a 2022 side-by-side, Ferris Mower, four-wheeler, trailer along with tools and antiques. Total estimated damage including building and contents is around $250,00.00. Both building and contents were insured.

Five units and 17 firefighters from the Stanley Fire Department responded to the call and were assisted by a tanker and crew from the Luray Fire Department. It took firefighters 30 minutes to bring the fire under control and crews were on the scene for about two hours.

A unit from the Page County EMS also responded but no injuries were reported. The Page County Sheriff’s Dept. and Virginia State Police assisted with traffic control.

