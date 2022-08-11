Drought and Soil Moisture Data

July 1999
July 1999(whsv)
By WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CURRENT DROUGHT CONDITIONS LOCALLY

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The view from Air-3 of just a small pocket of vendors on Route 11 from the previous year.
Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl
Smith is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Waynesboro PD makes arrest in connection to shooting
The county informed parents on Monday night that it will not be holding its after-school...
Rockingham County axes after school childcare program due to understaffing
At 1:44 p.m., Tuesday, August 9, Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving...
VSP investigating Shenandoah County crash involving tractor trailers, scene clear
Some JMU students and their parents have expressed concern over the conditions at The Hills at...
Former residents of The Hills apartments share mold horror stories

Latest News

Cars under water
A look at the storm that led to Staunton’s flash flood in August 2020
August 2003 heavy rain
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Heavy rain in storms brings flooding concerns through weekend
Summer heat
A look back at the excessive heat wave July 1926 and if we’ll set any record highs this weekend