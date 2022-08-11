Flooding Potential, Links, and Resources

By WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

Current Watches

A watch means conditions are favorable. Not everyone may see flooding but conditions are favorable for flooding. Flooding is not a guarantee but it is possible.

Current Warning

A warning means flooding is imminent or happening now and to take action

Current Local River Levels With Forecast

WEST VIRGINIA

Franklin, WV
Moorefield, WV
Petersburg, WV

VIRGINIA

Strasburg
Luray
Cootes Store (NW Rockingham Co)
Lynnwood (Eastern Rockingham Co)
Waynesboro

Current River/Creek Observations

These are listed by county and are current observation only. They do not have forecasts attached but they can show you how low a creek is or how fast it has risen with rain.

Augusta

South River at Harriston
North River at Stokesville
Stoney Creek Resort Campground Greenville
Middle River near Grottoes
Back Creek Upper Sherando Dam
Robinson Hollow Dam (Blue Ridge)
Christians Creek at Brands Flat (Fishersville)
South River Near Dooms
South River-Waynesboro at Rife Road
Back Creek at Sherando

ROCKINGHAM

Linville Creek at Broadway
Muddy Creek at Mount Clinton
North River Burketown (Mount Crawford)

SHENANDOAH

Shenandoah River at Burnshire Dam Woodstock (North Fork)
Shenandoah River at Mount Jackson (North Fork)
Smith Creek at New Market

