Harrisonburg releases Fall 2022 Activity Guide

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) From fitness to outdoor adventures, the Friendly City has got lots to do In the coming months.

“We look at what has been popular. What have kind of been the current trends with folks in the community? We do surveys quite often to figure out what are we doing and what we have been doing well, what we can improve on, classes people are kind of interested in,” Matt Little with Harrisonburg Parks and Rec explained.

The activity guide details a variety of classes to be held around the city. There are lots of options from Pilates, swim lessons, holiday activities, and more. Little says he is looking forward to all the events, especially the Canteen.

“The Canteens are a lot of fun from our staff’s perspective. Seeing a lot of folks that we have not seen in a while. Just seeing the smiles on those individuals’ faces just brightens our day up,” he said.

The department is already planning new ideas for upcoming guides and would be happy to hear from you. You can reach out to Matt Little at Matthew.Little@harrisonburgva.gov.

You can view the entire activity guide by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.