Just One Sister Circle connects Black women and girls throughout the Shenandoah Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “Strength. Support. Just from one woman to another it was the eye contact that they gave each other. It meant power,” Joyce Sampson said.

Joyce Sampson says it all started with one look.

“We were watching the inauguration of President Biden and we noticed that Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris couldn’t hug because they had masks on during COVID. We saw Michelle Obama point at Kamala Harris and nod at her and Kamala Harris did this. We thought wow this is amazing one woman to another supporting each other without having to say a word,” one of the founders of Just One Sister Circle, Sampson explained.

Just One Sister Circle based out of Harrisonburg focuses on connecting and supporting Black women in the community and encourages one another. One of their main initiatives is lifting up younger generations of girls through scholarships.

“You have women like ourselves who come from a rural area and have reached the heights that we never thought we would reach, and we want to be a role model for them, to let them know no matter where you come from in life you can still get to the heights you want to.

Over the past year, Just One Sister Circle has connected hundreds of women in person and online and they are on their way to supporting students across multiple states including Tennessee and Virginia.

“We expanded because we have such a variety of women from different geographical locations here in the country so we wanted to expand to be able to give back to those ladies and their communities as well,” Goodwin said.

“We want to provide support for these girls but we also want to follow them through their journey of school. We just don’t want to give the scholarship to them. We want to encourage them throughout their school year, follow up with them and see how they are progressing see how they are adjusting to school, just follow them through their journey,” Sampson explained.

To support the Just One Scholarship the group has a few events coming up in September. One is the Cocktails and Sneakers event. For $25 you get food and two drinks and there will be a silent auction. The items vary from TVs, coolers, and an autographed basketball from Steph Curry.

Just One Sister Circle works with the Community Foundation to help manage the group’s funds and scholarships.

You can find out more about Just One Sister Circle by visiting their website.

