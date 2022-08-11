Police: Third family member charged with murder in ‘depraved’ neglect of disabled girl

Heather Baynard, who investigators say had numerous health issues, died at a hospital after she...
Heather Baynard, who investigators say had numerous health issues, died at a hospital after she was brought in unresponsive. (Submitted photo)(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Police are charging a third family member in the death of a South Carolina girl with disabilities.

Heather Baynard, who investigators say had numerous health issues, died April 11 at a hospital after she was brought in unresponsive.

The Cherokee County coroner called it the “absolute worst case of child neglect” he had seen in his career.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigated Heather’s home, which the sheriff described as “deplorable.” He said the house was filled with feces, urine, flies, maggots and roaches.

Heather’s parents, David and Bobbie Jo Baynard, were arrested in May and charged with murder, according to WHNS.

SLED is now also charging Heather’s 20-year-old brother, Edward Vincent Baynard, with murder, child abuse, unlawful neglect and three counts of ill-treatment of animals.

According to his arrest warrants, Edward Baynard was a respite nurse and certified personal care assistant who failed to help his sister.

David and Bobbie Jo Baynard are facing new charges for child abuse and unlawful neglect that were filed by SLED as well.

Warrants state the crib in which the 14-year-old girl lived was infested with bugs, urine and feces. Her parents are accused of canceling doctors appointments for her, despite the fact she was medically fragile.

Dozens of animals were taken from the property. The new warrants from SLED say animals at the home were severely malnourished, dehydrated and infested with fleas and worms. One dog was found dead on the property during a search warrant.

Two of the puppies rescued were in such poor condition they had to be euthanized, according to SLED.

All three suspects went through bond court Monday night for the new charges. They are being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta-8
UVA Health doctor concerned about ‘fivefold’ increase in Delta-8 THC-related calls
The view from Air-3 of just a small pocket of vendors on Route 11 from the previous year.
Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl
Dwayne Lee White is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a...
Crimora man faces jury on first-degree murder charge
As of 6:24 p.m., this crash has been cleared.
Tractor trailer crash cleared in Augusta County
(Source: MGN)
Dominion Energy reporting outages due to storm

Latest News

A Crimora man was found guilty of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a...
‘This was not mutual combat because only one was hurt’: Crimora man convicted of first-degree murder in death of his wife
A Jonesboro family’s furry friend is a patriotic pup.
VIDEO: Patriotic pup sings along with national anthem on TV
FBI and Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Standoff ends with armed suspect who tried to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, official says
Chief Pettit said that fire was coming from the entire roof area of the garage when...
Crews respond to Stanley garage fire, total loss