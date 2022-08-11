RCBL Finals: Game one suspended with Stuarts Draft leading, 9-2

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Stuarts Draft jumped out to a big lead before weather suspended game one of the RCBL Finals Wednesday night.

The Diamondbacks used a seven-run second inning to take control of the game and led 9-2 in the bottom of the third inning when a storm passed through Stuarts Draft and forced the contest to be suspended. It will resume at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night with Stuarts Draft batting in the bottom of the third.

Zach Roberts homered and drove in four runs Wednesday night while Jack Pausic added a three-run home run for the Diamondbacks. Corbin Lucas launched a solo shot for Bridgewater while Chris Huffman recorded and RBI double in the top of the first inning for the Reds.

