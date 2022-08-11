RCBL Finals: Game one suspended with Stuarts Draft leading, 9-2

Stuarts Draft jumped out to a big lead before weather suspended game one of the RCBL Finals...
Stuarts Draft jumped out to a big lead before weather suspended game one of the RCBL Finals Wednesday night.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Stuarts Draft jumped out to a big lead before weather suspended game one of the RCBL Finals Wednesday night.

The Diamondbacks used a seven-run second inning to take control of the game and led 9-2 in the bottom of the third inning when a storm passed through Stuarts Draft and forced the contest to be suspended. It will resume at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night with Stuarts Draft batting in the bottom of the third.

Zach Roberts homered and drove in four runs Wednesday night while Jack Pausic added a three-run home run for the Diamondbacks. Corbin Lucas launched a solo shot for Bridgewater while Chris Huffman recorded and RBI double in the top of the first inning for the Reds.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The view from Air-3 of just a small pocket of vendors on Route 11 from the previous year.
Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl
Smith is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Waynesboro PD makes arrest in connection to shooting
The county informed parents on Monday night that it will not be holding its after-school...
Rockingham County axes after school childcare program due to understaffing
At 1:44 p.m., Tuesday, August 9, Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving...
VSP investigating Shenandoah County crash involving tractor trailers, scene clear
Some JMU students and their parents have expressed concern over the conditions at The Hills at...
Former residents of The Hills apartments share mold horror stories

Latest News

Results from the Valley Baseball League and RCBL playoffs.
Valley Baseball League & RCBL Playoffs Scoreboard
Wilson Memorial is settling in under third-year head coach Drew Bugden.
20-Yard Dash: Wilson Memorial
20-Yard Dash: Staunton
20-Yard Dash: Staunton
JMU quarterback battle continues as fall season approaches
JMU quarterback battle continues as fall season approaches