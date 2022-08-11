Refreshing temperatures on the way

THURSDAY: Plenty of clouds in the morning with an isolated shower and patchy fog early. Warm and humid to start the day with temperatures rising into the 70s. Clouds and humidity will decrease as the afternoon progresses. A second, mostly dry cold front will cross the area, which could help fire up an isolated shower or storm for the early afternoon. Non severe. Warm with highs in the low 80s. Feeling more comfortable throughout the day as humidity drops.

Skies clear by the evening and warm but very comfortable with temperatures into the 70s. Should be a nice night for the full moon. Mild and comfortable overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to start the day and mild with temperatures in the 60s. A beautiful day although partly to mostly cloudy for the day. Comfortable. Highs in the mid 70s. A beautiful and comfortable evening with clear skies into the evening and temperatures in the 70s before sunset. Clear overnight and feeling very comfortable and pleasant. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly cloudy throughout the day and very pleasant. Another beautiful day! Warm and comfortable with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Clear skies for the evening and warm with temperatures falling into the 70s, don’t forget the Perseids meteor shower peaks tonight. A few passing clouds for the night but should be nice viewing for the Perseid meteor shower. However the moon will be an obstruction but you can also check out Jupiter and Saturn rising in the East. Very pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Some clouds for the afternoon and very pleasant with low humidity. Another pleasant day with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Evening temperatures falling down into the 70s with overnight lows in the upper 50s to around 60.

MONDAY: Cloudy to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Another system comes in today brining scattered showers. Highs only in the low to mid 70s. Evening temperatures falling into the 70s with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and mild with temperatures in the 60s. Keeping the clouds around for the afternoon and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A warm evening with temperatures in the 70s and mild overnight with lows around 60.

