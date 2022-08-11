Virginia’s elections could look different in the near future

By Bria Stith
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ranked-choice voting has already been adopted by states like Alaska and Maine. Now, Delegate Sally Hudson is sharing how this style of voting could possibly help with Virginia’s 2023 elections.

“Ranked-choice delivers of both unity and diversity, which I think is really what we’re struggling with as a democracy,” Del. Hudson said. “It’s something that we naturally do in all sorts of settings, with an example being when you rank your favorite ice cream flavors.”

An ordered list of preferences - instead of a choice of one candidate - is now being considered for the ballot box.

“A ranked-choice ballot lets you share how you feel about all the candidates in the order that you like them. So, even if your favorite candidate doesn’t happen to be popular among your peers, you can still have your voice heard in the final column,” Del. Hudson said.

Hudson says she made a push to bring this to Virginia in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic put those plans to a halt.

While election administrators had a lot of other things on their hands back then, with a renewed push, Hudson says she hopes this change will soon help everybody’s voice be heard.

“It means more people stay engaged and have to be in conversation with people who hold more mainstream views,” Del. Hudson said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

The view from Air-3 of just a small pocket of vendors on Route 11 from the previous year.
Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl
As of 6:24 p.m., this crash has been cleared.
Tractor trailer crash cleared in Augusta County
Dwayne Lee White is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a...
Crimora man faces jury on first-degree murder charge
The county informed parents on Monday night that it will not be holding its after-school...
Rockingham County axes after school childcare program due to understaffing
(Source: MGN)
Dominion Energy reporting outages due to storm

Latest News

Blue Ridge Florist & Gift Shop Celebrates 50 years under new ownership.
Blue Ridge Florist & Gift Shop celebrates 50th year under new ownership
RCBL Finals: Stuarts Draft jumps out to lead in game one before weather suspends contest
RCBL Finals: Stuarts Draft jumps out to lead in game one before weather suspends contest
Just One Sister Circle
Just One Sister Circle connects Black women and girls throughout the Shenandoah Valley
Air3 goes downtown in Harrisonburg
Harrisonburg releases Fall 2022 Activity Guide
Birthdays and Anniversaries for Aug 11, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for Aug 11, 2022