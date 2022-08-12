20-Yard Dash: Fort Defiance

20-Yard Dash: Fort Defiance (2022)
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 11, 2022
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fort Defiance is looking to bounce back from a tough year in 2021.

The Indians won just two games combined between the spring and fall seasons last year with Fort Defiance posting a 1-9 overall mark in the fall. Head coach Dan Rolfe says the squad had a number of freshmen play meaningful snaps last season and they’ll be expected to again make contributions as sophomores in 2022.

In an effort to have more success this fall, Fort Defiance is focusing on more consistent play offensively. The Indians scored 17 points or more only two times last season and were held to less than 10 points on six different occasions.

“We’ve talked about it,” said Fort Defiance head coach Dan Rolfe, who’s in his 14th season leading the program. “Our margin of error the last few years has been so small offensively and a penalty, a play where we lose yardage, we didn’t have the skill guys and the chunk plays and we were young.”

Rolfe continued: “Now hopefully, we have talked about: ‘Hey take what they give us, take what they give us’ and keep pushing your nose against the grindstone and sustain a little more drives.”

Fort Defiance - 2022 Schedule

8/26 - at Turner Ashby

9/2 - vs. Liberty-Bedford

9/9 - vs. Waynesboro*

9/16 - vs. Broadway

9/23 - at Rockbridge County

10/7 - at Wilson Memorial*

10/14 - vs. Staunton*

10/21 - vs. Riverheads*

10/28 - at Stuarts Draft*

11/4 - at Buffalo Gap*

