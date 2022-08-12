Beautiful weekend ahead

FRIDAY: A beautiful evening with clear skies and warm with temperatures in the 70s. Skies remaining clear throughout the evening and overnight. Very pleasant with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s!

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Increasing clouds throughout the day and warm. Very pleasant with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A beautiful day! Some clouds for the evening with temperatures in the 70s. Don’t forget the Perseids meteor shower peaks on this night. We will have some clouds for the night but there should still be a nice viewing for the Perseid meteor shower. However, the moon will be an obstruction but you can also check out Jupiter and Saturn rising in the East. Very pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Plenty of clouds throughout the day. Warm and still pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 70s. An isolated shower or two arriving late in the day as our next system approaches. Cloudy for the evening and mild with temperatures falling into the 60s. An isolated shower or two early, turning more scattered as the night progresses. Comfortable with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY: Cloudy to start the day and mild with temperatures in the 60s. Scattered showers throughout the day and cloudy as the day will be a washout. Warm with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Most areas will remain in the 60s if there is more rain. Mild for the evening with temperatures falling into the 60s as scattered showers will continue for the evening and overnight. Mild overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy to start the day with scattered showers and mild. Temperatures staying in the 60s throughout the day. Scattered showers will continue on/off throughout the day. Remaining in the 60s for the evening with scattered showers beginning to taper. Only an isolated shower after midnight. Mostly cloudy overnight and pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Plenty of clouds throughout the day but still warm and comfortable. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out throughout the day. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Evening temperatures falling into the 60s with some clouds for the evening and overnight. Pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few clouds and mild. Temperatures rising into the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and very comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

