Bob Corso, WHSV viewers vacation on Lake Superior

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former WHSV News anchor Bob Corso and a group of WHSV viewers are wrapping up their vacation on Lake Superior.

Through Holiday Vacations, Corso and the group enjoyed cruise excursions and two nights on Mackinac Island. Their trip began in Duluth, Minnesota, exploring the famous port city including Glensheen Mansion, the Canal Park district, and the Great Lakes Aquarium, and were treated to a sunset dinner cruise. It ends with a visit to the “Little Bavaria” of Michigan and in the Detroit area where they visited The Henry Ford Museum and Greenfield Village.

To learn more about their trip with Holiday Vacations, click here.

