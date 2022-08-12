Comfortable weekend ahead

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy to start the day and mild with temperatures in the 60s. A beautiful day. Comfortable. Highs in the mid 70s. More sunshine into the afternoon. A beautiful and comfortable night with clear skies into the evening and temperatures in the 70s before sunset. Clear overnight and feeling very comfortable and pleasant. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly cloudy throughout the day and very pleasant. Another beautiful day. Warm and comfortable with highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Clear skies for the evening and warm with temperatures falling into the 70s, don’t forget the Perseids meteor shower peaks tonight. A few passing clouds for the night but should be nice viewing for the Perseid meteor shower. However the moon will be an obstruction but you can also check out Jupiter and Saturn rising in the East. Very pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Staying pretty cloudy for the day and comfortable with low humidity. Another pleasant day with highs in the mid 70s. A few spotty showers in the afternoon and evening ahead of our next system. Evening temperatures falling down into the 60s with a few showers and overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY: Cloudy to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Widespread showers for the day, mild but can feel cool at times with the rain. Highs only around 70 but we may be in the 60s for most of the day. Evening temperatures falling into the 60s with showers and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and crisp to start with temperatures in the 60s. Staying cloudy with on and off showers for the day and feeling cool. Highs only in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A rather cloudy start to the day and mild with temperatures in the 60s. More clouds than sun for the day and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A warm evening with temperatures in the 70s and comfortable overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.