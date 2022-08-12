Kamara healthy & ready to contribute again for Dukes

Mikail Kamara is a name to know on the James Madison football team.
Mikail Kamara is a name to know on the James Madison football team.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mikail Kamara is a name to know on the James Madison football team.

“He’s a big, twitchy guy,” said James Madison redshirt senior tight end Drew Painter. “He’s fast. He gets off the ball. He’ll give you a good punch off and when you gotta get him down, he’s hard to get down...he just plays hard and flies around.”

Kamara is expected to be a big-time contributor for JMU along the defensive line this fall. The Ashburn, Virginia native will likely start for the Dukes after missing all of last season due to injury. Kamara has worked his way back on to the field after multiple torn labrum injuries.

“I had a huge surgery where they put a bunch of rods in, a whole bunch of stuff,” said Kamara. “So the first month or so I was in a sling, back-to-back slings. And then after that was when I started getting a little bit of shoulder motion and the by October (2021) is when I started touching the weight room, I started running and doing stuff like that.”

The explosive defensive lineman first burst on the scene at JMU during the 2021 spring season when Kamara registered three sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss in just six games. He’s hoping to make even more of an impact for the Dukes in 2022.

“I just wanna let my game speak really,” said Kamara. “But I am definitely about to go out there and put on a show all season.”

