RCBL Finals: Pausic drives in 10 runs, Stuarts Draft cruises in game one

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jack Pausic put together an incredible performance at the plate to lead Stuarts Draft to victory in game one of the RCBL Finals Thursday night.

Pausic recorded five hits, three home runs, and drove in 10 runs as the Diamondbacks cruised to a 21-6 win over Bridgewater. The game began Wednesday night, when Pausic launched a three-run homer in the second inning, before it was suspended due to weather and finished Thursday evening.

Zach Roberts went 4-for-5 with a home run, double, five RBI, and four runs scored for the Diamondbacks.

It took two nights but game one of the RCBL Finals is in the books. Stuarts Draft cruises past Bridgewater, 21-6, to take a 1-0 series lead.



Jack Pausic: 5-for-5, 3 HR, 10 RBI

Zach Roberts: 4-for-5, 2B, HR, 5 RBI, 4 R@zachroberts30 @JP_034 @rcblonlinehttps://t.co/GtvEoavpzs pic.twitter.com/yu17Eiuvhh — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) August 12, 2022

Game two of the RCBL Finals (Best-of-Seven) is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. first pitch Friday night at Ray Heatwole Field in Bridgewater.

