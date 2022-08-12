RCBL Finals: Pausic drives in 10 runs, Stuarts Draft cruises in game one

RCBL Finals: Stuarts Draft jumps out to lead in game one before weather suspends contest
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jack Pausic put together an incredible performance at the plate to lead Stuarts Draft to victory in game one of the RCBL Finals Thursday night.

Pausic recorded five hits, three home runs, and drove in 10 runs as the Diamondbacks cruised to a 21-6 win over Bridgewater. The game began Wednesday night, when Pausic launched a three-run homer in the second inning, before it was suspended due to weather and finished Thursday evening.

Zach Roberts went 4-for-5 with a home run, double, five RBI, and four runs scored for the Diamondbacks.

Game two of the RCBL Finals (Best-of-Seven) is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. first pitch Friday night at Ray Heatwole Field in Bridgewater.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta-8
UVA Health doctor concerned about ‘fivefold’ increase in Delta-8 THC-related calls
The view from Air-3 of just a small pocket of vendors on Route 11 from the previous year.
Shenandoah County prepares for Route 11 Yard crawl
Dwayne Lee White is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a...
Crimora man faces jury on first-degree murder charge
As of 6:24 p.m., this crash has been cleared.
Tractor trailer crash cleared in Augusta County
(Source: MGN)
Dominion Energy reporting outages due to storm

Latest News

Results from the Valley Baseball League and RCBL playoffs.
Valley Baseball League & RCBL Playoffs Scoreboard
RCBL Finals: Stuarts Draft jumps out to lead in game one before weather suspends contest
RCBL Finals: Stuarts Draft jumps out to lead in game one before weather suspends contest
Wilson Memorial is settling in under third-year head coach Drew Bugden.
20-Yard Dash: Wilson Memorial
20-Yard Dash: Wilson Memorial (2022)
20-Yard Dash: Wilson Memorial (2022)