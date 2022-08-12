Shenandoah County’s annual Route 11 Yard Crawl back this weekend

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The annual Route 11 Yard Crawl is back this weekend.

“People are always looking for a good deal and as far as sellers everybody’s looking to declutter,” Bo Souders, a Yard Crawl Vendor said.

The official start is Saturday, but many vendors were already making sales Friday as others set up.

“It’s almost like a yearly family reunion here,” Souders said. “We just have a good time and socialize.”

Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce says this is the largest yard sale in Virginia.

“Right now it’s a good time to sell because people’s looking for a deal with prices up and things high at the store, but we get a lot ... in the last couple of years it’s been down so with the COVID, but here this year its been good for a Friday,” Souders said.

They said this is a big revenue driver for the area and many local businesses will have special sales this weekend to go along with the yard crawl.

“The prices of everything in stores, I think people they’d rather shop and find something really good used for cheaper than what they get in the store and always looking for a deal,” Souders said.

The crawl officially begins in New Market and travels up Route 11 to Stephens City, however, Souders said many people start as far back as Harrisonburg to catch the tourist traveling in.

“It’s a big deal, it’s been going on for years now and I don’t know if it will stop,” he said.

There are cones and speed radars to remind drivers to slow down.

“If they see a lot of cars they figure they people have good stuff, or a lot of stuff and they’re gonna stop too,” he said.

