Traffic calming work begins in Sunset Heights neighborhood next week

Construction on these projects is projected to take two weeks, weather permitting.
Construction on these projects is projected to take two weeks, weather permitting.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Road work will begin Monday, Aug. 15, to raise the intersection at Chestnut Drive and Ohio Avenue, and construct two speed cushions in the Sunset Heights neighborhood as part of City intersection safety improvements and traffic calming efforts.

One speed cushion will be located on Maryland Avenue close to Trinity Presbyterian Church, and the other will be located on Dogwood Drive, south of the Westover Park entrance.

Construction on these projects is projected to take two weeks, weather permitting. Harrisonburg Public Works has worked in conjunction with citizens of the Sunset Heights neighborhood and the Harrisonburg Police Department to develop a traffic calming plan for the neighborhood.

The addition of the raised intersection and two speed cushions are two measures being used to assist with intersection safety, speeding and cut-through traffic.

The road will be closed to thru traffic at the intersection of Chestnut Drive and Ohio Avenue while work takes place, but residents in the impacted area will be able to travel to and from their homes.

Additionally, there will be no thru traffic near road works on Dogwood Drive and Maryland Avenue during construction, but roads will open back to normal traffic in the evenings.

Road markings will be added following the construction of the raised intersection and speed cushions. Motorists should take extra caution when traveling through work zones.

