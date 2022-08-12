Turner Ashby picked to win Valley District

Turner Ashby has been picked to win the Valley District football title this season.
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 12, 2022
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Turner Ashby has been picked to win the Valley District football title this season.

The Knights came out on top of a preseason poll conducted by WHSV. Head coaches in the district along with local media members voted in the poll.

Valley District Football - WHSV Preseason Poll

1. Turner Ashby (3) - 42 points

2. Harrisonburg (1) - 40 points

3. Spotswood (1) - 30 points

4. Broadway - 28 points

5. Rockbridge County - 10 points

(First place votes in parentheses)

