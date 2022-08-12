Valley Community Services Board provides resources with Begin with Hope campaign

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - “If you don’t know where to begin... begin with hope.” That’s the slogan for a campaign started by Valley Community Services Board to prevent substance misuse and addiction.

The Begin with Hope campaign, funded by a state opioid response grant, was created last year to bring awareness to stimulant misuse in the community.

The website has resources for people struggling, or their loved ones who want to reach out for help.

”With our campaign, we hope that that brings awareness but we also provide medication lock boxes and drug disposal kits at no cost to the community as a way for folks to safely either store or dispose of their medications,” Erin Botkin, prevention services coordinator for Valley Community Services Board, said.

According to the Valley Community Services Board, the last reported data shows that between 2017 and 2019 the Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro area saw an average of just above seven deaths, nearly six deaths per 100,000 people.

These numbers went up from the previous reporting year.

On top of that, according to VCSB, in 2019 nearly 50% of the overdose deaths reported related to methamphetamine involved fentanyl.

“We know that there is both cross use of both substances or co-occurring use of both substances and also potential adulteration of the methamphetamines with fentanyl which is, you know, incredibly problematic,” Jeff Robbins, nurse practitioner, said.

Begin with Hope was created to try to help curve those numbers.

”Part of our Begin with Hope campaign is you know if you don’t know where to begin, begin with hope and there’s always hope for that recovery as well for folks who are struggling with substance use issues,” Botkin said.

The campaign has resources for prevention, and misuse assistance, and has a focus on recovery as well.

They participate in the drug take-back initiative each year and have drop boxes and lock boxes for you to get rid of or lock up your prescriptions.

“If you’ve had enough come in, get treatment it doesn’t matter what substance it’s for we do have a program that can help with that,” Robbins said.

If you or someone you know needs help with substance misuse, addiction, or prevention go to their website or call 540-887-3200.

