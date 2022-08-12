Village to Village in need of household items, school supplies

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A nonprofit in the Valley that helps with the resettlement of refugees from all over the world is in need of items to make that transition easier.

Village to Village in Harrisonburg works alongside Church World Service, another refugee organization, to provide a smooth transition for families moving into the Valley through their ‘Welcome Home’ program.

Director Heidi Dove says the nonprofit especially needs household items like twin-sized bedsheets, dressers, and kitchen utensils. She says this is just one way to take the financial burden out of what is already a tough time for families.

“If that family has to buy a couch, or a dresser, or a dining room table their stipend is gone. And that stipend pays for their rent, utilities, food, medical, anything they need to survive those first couple months,” Dove explained.

School supplies, like pens, notebooks, and backpacks, are one thing that staff at Village to Village are asking for.

Next month, Village to Village will be hosting a “Dollar Sale” at their community closet from which all of the proceeds will benefit the Welcome Home program and its operations.

The cost to sponsor a refugee family moving within the program averages about $180, which covers household items that haven’t been donated, fuel to pick up and deliver furniture, and purchases of items that must be new.

