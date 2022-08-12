X2 Comedy Series coming to Harrisonburg on Saturday

By Simone McKenny
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “It is really unique for a community the size of Harrisonburg-Rockingham to have access stand up comedy shows and these are high quality stand up comedy shows so this is an experience you are typically only going to get if you go to D.C., Virginia Beach, maybe Richmond,” Chris Womack said.

Womack and his wife Dawn produce comedy shows across the Shenandoah Valley. Their X2 Comedy Series is performing at Court Square Theater on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

“We have comedians that were clean exclusively as well as comedians that work blue and they agreed to do a set for us that is why it is PG-13 but it also provides such a fun and playful atmosphere. We have comedians from all different backgrounds, all on one stage, together and interacting with the audience,” Dawn Davis Womack explained.

Some of the comedians in the show are PT Bratton and Dante Carter. You can read more about them here.

The show is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For more information on tickets, click here.

