20-Yard Dash: Buffalo Gap

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Buffalo Gap has been one of the most consistent programs in the Shenandoah Valley over the last few years.

The Bison are coming off an 8-4 record and an appearance in the Region 1B Championship last fall. Buffalo Gap has finished above .500 every season since 2015 with only one exception, the 2021 spring season.

Head coach Brad Wygant is preparing for his fourth season at the helm. The Bison are again expecting to have a squad built around a strong running game and sturdy defense. Local baseball standout Micah Canterbury takes over as the starting quarterback and he will be handing the ball off to a talented group of runners.

“We have been significantly blessed in the guys that we have that can carry the ball,” said Wygant. “They are competing every day for it which is something, as a coach and as a coaching staff, we absolutely love.”

Senior running back Jeffery Hildebrand added: “I look forward to it a lot. I really do. It’s going to be a journey. I really do think it is. But I think we got a lot of dangerous people out here.”

Buffalo Gap - 2022 Schedule

8/26 - vs. James River

9/2 - at Luray

9/16 - at East Rockingham

9/23 - vs. Bath County

9/30 - vs. Waynesboro*

10/7 - at Riverheads*

10/14 - at Stuarts Draft*

10/21 - at Staunton*

10/28 - vs Wilson Memorial*

11/4 - vs. Fort Defiance*

*Shenandoah District Opponent

