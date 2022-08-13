LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash

Actor Anne Heche does an interview with E! Entertainment in this photo from April 17, 2019. The...
Actor Anne Heche does an interview with E! Entertainment in this photo from April 17, 2019. The Los Angeles Police Department has ended its investigation into her car accident, when the actor crashed into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5.(E! Entertainment / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Police Department has ended its investigation into Anne Heche’s car accident, when the actor crashed into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5.

Heche is brain dead and on life support, pending evaluation for organ donation.

“As of today, there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case,” the department announced Friday. “Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case. When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration.”

Detectives looking into the crash had said narcotics were found in a blood sample taken from Heche, 53. She has been hospitalized at a Los Angeles burn center.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta-8
UVA Health doctor concerned about ‘fivefold’ increase in Delta-8 THC-related calls
Stanley Police Captain Aaron Cubbage announced his candidacy for Sheriff in Page County in 2023...
Cubbage vs. Cubbage: Page County Sheriff race set to be a family affair
A Crimora man was found guilty of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a...
‘This was not mutual combat because only one was hurt’: Crimora man convicted of first-degree murder in death of his wife
Route 33 in Rockingham County
Calls for improvement along Route 33 near Rawley Springs, Shenandoah Mountain
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations

Latest News

Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at Chautaqua Institution in New York on Friday.
Suspect in Rushdie attack pleads not guilty in NY court
Officials say Duane Ketterman has cashed in a winning a lottery ticket twice in a month.
Lucky man wins lottery twice in a month
Police in Arizona say an armed suspect was arrested after he tried to enter a school.
Police: Armed man arrested after trying to enter school; parents confront officers
This photo from Aug. 13, 2022, shows the damaged storefront of the Ireland’s Four Courts...
Va. police: Over a dozen injured when car crashes into pub