Overlook Produce adds new bakery, deli to farm stand

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Overlook Produce in Mount Crawford has expanded once again. It has opened a new bakery and deli right beside its farm stand on Friedens Church Road.

Baking was previously done at owner Joe Ulmer’s house, but, now, that is done on-site, allowing for more products to fill the shelves and cases. All of the bread is made right at the bakery too.

“We have a larger variety of pies, peach rolls, cheesecakes by the slice. We do a lot of things by the slice now which we previously didn’t do,” Ulmer said. “We have smaller portions that you can eat on the go.”

Customers can get things like Boars Head meats and cheeses sliced fresh, sandwiches, and BBQ.

“We’ve got a lot of great feedback. People really love coming out and eating lunch. We have a nice outdoor eating area in the shade,” Ulmer said. “Most of the food comes out quick. Most of the items you’ll get in 5 to 10 minutes.”

While the open-air farm stand has to close for part of the winter, the bakery and deli will be a year-round operation.

“That will be big, especially for the holidays when people want Christmas cookies, Thanksgiving turkeys, and stuff like that,” Ulmer said.

You can check out the new bakery and deli menu and order online on the Overlook website or mobile app.

