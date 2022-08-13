RCBL Finals: Bridgewater wins wild, extra-inning game to even series, 1-1

RCBL Finals - Game Two (2022)
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The RCBL Finals are now tied, 1-1, after Bridgewater outlasted Stuarts Draft in a wild contest Friday night in game two of the series.

The Reds defeated the Diamondbacks, 13-12, in 12 innings. Blake Sipe scored the winning run in the bottom of the 12th inning on a play in which Stuarts Draft was charged with three separate errors.

Corbin Lucas and Jordan Yankey led the way for Bridgewater offensively. Both players homered and drove in four runs apiece while Sipe added three hits and three runs scored. Derek Shifflett pitched seven innings of relief and struck out 13 batters while allowing three earned runs and throwing 156 pitches. Shifflett has thrown 31.0 innings and 568 pitches during the RCBL Playoffs, with all of his outings coming since August 1.

Jack Pausic paced the Diamondbacks by going 3-for-6 with a home run, two doubles, five RBI, and two runs scored. Pausic has hit four homers and registered 15 RBI through the first two games of the RCBL Finals. Terrell Thompson finished the night with three hits, three runs scored, and two RBI while Ryan Farris added three hits and two RBI for Stuarts Draft.

Game three of the RCBL Finals is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start Sunday at Stuarts Draft.

