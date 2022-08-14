Bee and butterfly populations threaten food supply, scientists say

Scientists say climate change is threatening the populations of butterflies and bees.
Scientists say climate change is threatening the populations of butterflies and bees.(tdlucas5000 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A third of the food we eat is at risk because of the climate crisis endangering butterflies and bees.

International scientists recently announced the monarch butterfly is dangerously close to extinction.

Some wildlife experts said losing pollinators, including butterflies, would affect about 30% of the food supply.

The Food and Drug Administration said apples, melons, cranberries, broccoli and almonds are among the foods most susceptible to the pollinator decline.

Scientists said you can help pollinators rebound by planting gardens with native wildlife and using less pesticide and other chemicals around your home.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the press release, the abandoned building was owned by Lena Frances Keegan.
Officials respond to massive overnight fire in Woodstock
Overlook Produce, Bakery and Deli in Mount Crawford.
Overlook Produce adds new bakery, deli to farm stand
Beards & Broads axe throwing is set to open a second location in the town.
Beards & Broads set to open second location in Broadway
The annual Route 11 Yard Crawl is back this weekend.
Shenandoah County’s annual Route 11 Yard Crawl back this weekend
The Perseids Meteor Shower can produce 100 meteors per hour at its peak!
Most popular meteor shower peaks this weekend

Latest News

MODERATE MURKOWSKI
Moderate Murkowski
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Shelling kills 1 in Ukraine; Russia wants nuke plant pledges
The bar was holding a fundraiser for those touched by an Aug. 5 blaze that killed seven adults...
Reports: 1 dead, 17 hurt in crash outside Pennsylvania bar
Burned furniture, including wooden tables and chairs, and a religious images are seen at the...
Officials: Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, hurts 14