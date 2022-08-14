Bridgewater football prepares for fall season

Bridgewater football prepares for fall season
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, the Bridgewater Eagles took the field for their second official practice of the 2022 campaign.

The Eagles are coming off a tough season in 2021 when the team posted a 4-6 record that included a 1-5 stint in ODAC play. This year, Bridgewater will rely on experience as several key players return this fall.

Fifth-year wide receiver Dylan MacLachlan is focused on building a positive team culture built on unity and trust.

“As the older guys, we’re trying to build a family environment this year,” he said. “Even if things don’t go our way, we’ll pick each other up and that will make us more of a team.”

Junior defensive back Val West, who earned Third-Team All-ODAC honors in 2021, echoed the importance of leadership among the returning players.

“Last season didn’t end how we wanted,” said West. “Now we know how to lead better and become more of a family.”

Bridgewater Head Coach Scott Lemn is entering his second season at the helm of the Eagles program. Lemn, a former All-American center at James Madison, is aiming for the ODAC title in 2022. Yet he also shared the importance of building a team of well-rounded student-athletes.

“Our goal here at Bridgewater is to win the ODAC,” he said. “Goal number two is to see all of our seniors develop before they graduate in May.”

Bridgewater opens its season against Gettsyburg in Pennsylvania on September 3rd.

