Broadway High School graduates celebrate 70th reunion

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Broadway High School class of 1952 celebrated its 70th school reunion Saturday.

Bonnie Holsinger hosted the reunion at her home in VMRC.

She said 38 students graduated from Broadway High School in 1952 and they were the last class at that school.

Holsinger said the following year the school had a consolidation and there were 110 students.

She said since then two more Broadway High School’s have been built.

Holsinger said out of the 38 graduates, 16 remain today and are able to say ‘I graduated 70 years ago.’

The class mates enjoyed a dinner and sharing old stories of their high school days at the reunion.

