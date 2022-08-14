Final preparations for the Rockingham County Fair underway

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Tomorrow is the big day!

The Rockingham County Fair officially kicks off.

The fairgrounds were busy Sunday with last-minute preparations and set-ups to ensure a smooth opening day.

Much of the commotion at the fairgrounds Sunday was 4H and FFA kids bringing in their animals to the stables.

“This week I am showing three dairy cows, as well as a market lamb and a market hog,” Ayla Janney said.

Livestock was getting set up and cleaned up before their competitions this week.

“To get ready for the fair it’s a lot of work and preparation for it,” Janney said. “For the cows, it’s a lot more-I feel like- all summer.”

The showings and competitions can bring a lot of money to the families who raise these animals.

“I needed to make some money, and it’s a fun way to do it. Why not bring your livestock to the fair?” Natalie Craig said.

The fair is a big week for the kids showing and selling their livestock.

“I’m really excited about showing my cows. Showmanship is something I’m really passionate about for my dairy,” Janney said. “It doesn’t necessarily mean how your heifer or your animal looks, it’s on how you work with your animal. It’s something you can control and not necessarily you know the type of your animal.”

The fair fun officially begins at noon on Monday and runs through Saturday.

There will be rides, local vendors, livestock, and, of course, fair food.

This year’s grandstand entertainment is Dustin Lynch.

For fair tickets and schedules, you can visit the fair’s website.

