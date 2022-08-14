Historical marker unveiled in Luray Saturday

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Andrew Jackson school historical marker was unveiled at the Luray Rec Center Saturday.

Students from the school, along with community members came out to see the landmark unveiling.

The Andrew Jackson School was built to serve the black community in the 1920′s.

The school is not named after former president Jackson, but a local black entrepreneur.

“The thing that amazes me the most was when I moved into the 8th grade which was in the front room from the 8th grade then it was 9th grade 10 and 11, I ain’t move out the seat,” Walter W. Tutt Jr. said.

Walter W. Tutt Jr told stories about his time at the Andrew Jackson School and how small the class sizes were. He said his parents were involved in pushing for an education past the ninth grade for students during that time.

“That was when I was one of the four that left here and the county paid for the tuition into Manassas and following that that became the tradition,” Tutt said.

Tutt was an athlete but the small-scale school meant small-scale sports programs.

“Really got totally involved with sports and it was sort of unique because we had no facilities,” he said.

However, Tutt said they made the most out of their time and experiences at the Andrew Jackson School, and he said it helped shape him as he progressed in life.

”I have to thank the teachers that were here because they gave us the best that we could get,” Tutt said.

The school has a long-standing history in Page County, and Tutt said the marker is a sign of unity.

“The struggles that were there but on this day to see the black the white some as old as me or older to come together as one to show that it is possible with effort,” he said.

