JMU holds scrimmage leading up to Sun Belt debut

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, the Dukes took the practice field for a scrimmage at Bridgeforth Stadium.

JMU is three weeks out from its season opener against Middle Tennessee. Meanwhile, the three-way quarterback battle continues between sixth-year graduate transfer Todd Centeio, redshirt freshman Billy Atkins, and freshman Alonza Barnett.

Tonight, JMU Head Coach Curt Cignetti said he was impressed by Centeio, who joins the Dukes after spending the 2021 season as the main signal-caller for Colorado State.

“I really like the way Todd has played over the last three days,” said Cignetti. “He’s a six-year guy and a two-year starter. There aren’t that many things that are new to him and he’s playing like a veteran.”

Cignetti also praised redshirt sophomore linebacker Taurus Jones along with redshirt junior safety Josh Sarratt. Sarratt spent his first two seasons at VMI before playing in 13 games for the Dukes last season.

Cignetti also said JMU lost two defensive players to injuries during the scrimmage. He said one of those players likely suffered from a long-term injury. The Dukes also had multiple players out with COVID-19 on Saturday.

JMU faces its first Sun Belt opponent, App State, on September 24th in North Carolina.

