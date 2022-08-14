More rain on the way

SUNDAY: Cloudy for the afternoon with scattered showers. Warm and still comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Cloudy for the evening as scattered showers continue to move in and coverage and intensity of rain increases. Mild for the evening with temperatures falling into the 60s. Comfortable overnight with scattered showers and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY: Cloudy to start the day and mild with temperatures in the 60s. Scattered showers throughout the day and cloudy as the day will be a washout. Warm but highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s. Most areas will remain in the 60s if there is more rain. Mild for the evening with temperatures falling into the 60s as scattered showers will continue for the evening and overnight. Mild overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy to start the day with scattered showers and mild. Temperatures staying in the 60s throughout the day. Scattered showers will continue on/off throughout the day. Remaining in the 60s for the evening with scattered showers beginning to taper. Only an isolated shower after sunset. Mostly cloudy overnight and pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Some clouds throughout the day, warm, and comfortable. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out throughout the day, especially in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Evening temperatures falling into the 60s with some clouds for the evening. Skies turning mostly clear for the overnight. Pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few clouds and mild. Temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon, warm, and comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A warm evening with temperatures remaining in the 70s. Some clouds for the evening and overnight. Mild and comfortable overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures in the 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon and comfortable. Very warm as highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mild overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy throughout the day and very warm. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

