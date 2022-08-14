UVA updates COVID-19 guidelines as students ready to return

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is making sure its students, faculty, and staff are taking safety precautions against COVID-19 as the semester gets ready to start.

“We’re excited to welcome UVA students back,” Deputy Spokesperson Bethanie Glover said. “As the new academic year approaches, we’re reminding everyone in the university community to do their part.”

Glover says following CDC guidelines is advised.

“While the majority of university students, faculty, and staff are fully vaccinated, we strongly encourage all community members to stay up-to-date on receiving the latest available vaccines and boosters,” she said.

The CDC also recommends those exposed to COVID-19 to wear high-quality masks for 10 days and to get tested on day five.

Glover says masks are not required to be worn at UVA, but people should still keep a mask with them.

“We lifted the mask requirements late in the spring semester last year and our approach this semester is going to be largely the same. Of course, if we do need to adjust our approach for any reason that’ll be shared with our community,” the spokesperson said.

Although social distancing is not being implemented within classrooms, UVA does encourage it.

